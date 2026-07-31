Sun Pharma Q1 results: Profit rises 27% to Rs 2,895 crore; revenue climbs 10%

Revenue from operations rose 10.46 per cent YoY to Rs 15,299.88 crore from Rs 13,851.40 crore. Sales excluding other operating revenue grew 10.1 per cent to Rs 15,183.6 crore.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 4,417.7 crore, up 2.7 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin stood at 28.9 per cent.

Sun Pharma said its India formulation sales increased 16 per cent to Rs 5,474.9 crore during the quarter. The domestic formulations business contributed 36.1 per cent of the company's total consolidated sales.

In the US market, formulation sales stood at $427 million, down 9.7 per cent YoY. The company said growth in Innovative Medicines partially offset the decline in its generics business. The US business accounted for around 26.6 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Advertisement

Formulation sales in Emerging Markets rose 4.2 per cent YoY to $311 million, contributing 19.4 per cent of consolidated sales. Meanwhile, formulation sales in Rest of World markets came in at $218 million, accounting for 13.6 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Global Innovative Medicines sales increased 12.8 per cent YoY to $351 million and represented 21.9 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of the company, said, "Our performance during the quarter was driven by strong momentum in India as well as Innovative Medicines, which delivered robust growth across the US and international regions. Recent semaglutide approvals in India, Brazil and South Africa underscore our capabilities in developing complex peptide products for patients globally. Organon shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition by Sun, which is on track to close in early 2027."

Advertisement

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading 0.54 per cent lower at Rs 1,989.90 during Friday's fag-end deals.