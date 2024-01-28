'How does it feel now? You took away our 4 MLAs': Owaisi taunts Tejaswi Yadav as Nitish Kumar dumps RJD in Bihar 

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday taunted RJD's Tejaswi Yadav after Nitish Kumar dumped the grand alliance and returned to NDA. "I want to ask Tejaswi Yadav how does it feel?" the AIMIM leader said. "He (Tejashwi) took away four of our MLAs. Does he feel the same pain now? He has been played the same way he played us."

Owaisi blasted Tejashwi as the RJD had inducted four of AIMIM's MLAs in June 2022. In the 2020 assembly elections, the AIMIM had bagged five seats in the Seemanchal region. The party emerged victorious from Amour, Baisi, Kochdhaman, Bahadurganj, and Jokihat.

However, two years later, the RJD carried out a split and inducted four of AIMIM's five MLAs. Speaking after welcoming these MLAs into RJD, Tejashwi Yadav then said: "These MLAs have old ties with our party and this is like a Gharwapsi. They have picked the RJD seeing the circumstances the country faces at present. Their joining will change the equation in the state assembly and Bihar politics."

In the 2020 assembly elections, the RJD emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the BJP had emerged as the second-largest party with 74 seats. However, the BJP's number surged after three MLAs of the Vikassheel Insaan Party joined it, taking its number to 77 and making it the single-largest party in the state. However, after 4 AIMIM MLAs joined RJD, Tejashwi Yadav’s party again surged to the top position in the Bihar Assembly.

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the RJD and decided to return to NDA. Owaisi slammed the JDU chief, saying he had betrayed the people of Bihar. "Nitish Kumar, Tesjaswi Yadav, PM Modi should apologise to the people of Bihar. All three have betrayed the people of Bihar, especially Nitish Kumar," he said.

The Hyderabad MP said for Nitish, the term political opportunism will be an understatement as he has broken all records. "I always said Nitish Kumar would go with BJP. Nitish Kumar will just be the face of RSS and Narendra Modi's governance in Bihar. Tejaswi Yadav and his family have sidelined the people of Bihar and their focus is to only have someone from among them to be the CM," he said.

The AIMIM chief further said that Nitish wants to be the chief minister for as long as he lives. "The BJP just wants everything to themselves, by hook or by crook. The people of Bihar have been betrayed," he said, adding that the AIMIM always said that political secularism is used to betray Indian Muslims. "And now Muslims of Bihar have been betrayed again."