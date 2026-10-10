I was on flight when Dipke, CJP leaders were detained. Here's what unfolded

On Saturday, Dipke was the first of the three to reach the boarding gate at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. He waited for Ranka and Das to arrive. At one point, he appeared concerned that their delay could cause them to miss the flight.

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However, Das and Ranka soon arrived. All three appeared excited about what lay ahead upon their arrival in Delhi.

During the bus ride to the aircraft, Dipke gave interviews to journalists accompanying them. It was a long journey as the passengers were transported from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 before boarding.

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In his interviews, I could hear Dipke saying that the government is scared and alleging that the detentions were being done to protect CEC Gyanesh Kumar. "You can shut down the entire Delhi, but we will come," he said.

Over the past 24 hours, several protesters on their way to Delhi were detained. Some were even picked up from trains midway.

'THEY WILL PUT US INSIDE TOO'

After boarding the flight, Dipke and his team took their seats in the first row of the economy class. Just as the flight landed at Delhi's IGI Airport, I walked over to speak to them. Neither I, nor the CJP leaders were aware of what was about to unfold just minutes later.

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"Sabko andar kar diya. Humko bhi andar kar denge (They have taken everyone into custody. I will be taken too)," Dipke told me. I returned to my seat. Soon, the cabin crew asked passengers to remain seated.

Minutes later, a team of Delhi Police officers entered the aircraft. The team was led by women police officers. We feel sending women cops to detain the CJP leaders might have been a tactic.

As soon as Dipke noticed the officers, I noticed he began livestreaming the incident. The police eventually detained the three leaders. First Ranka, then Das, and finally Dipke, who was seated by the window. As they were taken into custody, the CJP leaders raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans.

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PASSENGERS DIVIDED AMID DRAMA

As the drama unfolded, the passengers were mute spectators. While some appeared sympathetic towards the CJP leaders, others were critical.

Some passengers directed their anger at the journalists for giving attention to Dipke and team. "Tumko toh paise deke bulaya hoga (You journalists must have been paid to cover him)," one passenger said.

An elderly passenger was more scathing, saying if Dipke had been given two slaps by his parents, matters wouldn't have reached this point.

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The CJP leaders were then taken by a separate bus from the tarmac. Slowly, other passengers disembarked the flight. I also got down. What a dramatic start to the weekend it was.