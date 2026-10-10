CJP protest today: After Mamata, Delhi Police detains AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

VIDEO | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal detained during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - ptivideos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/pwiC8Tup30 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026

Soon after Kejriwal's detention, the AAP posted a video wherein Delhi Police personnel can be shown beating up a protestor. The AAP post read, "Are Delhi Police beating peaceful GenZ protestors on the orders of Amit Shah?"

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Are Delhi Police beating peaceful GenZ protesters on the orders of Amit Shah? https://t.co/NvqxxwAXvf — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 10, 2026

The Delhi Police also detained senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who was staging a protest against Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation. Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Punjab AAP leaders and workers were detained by the police on Saturday as they participated in an agitation against Gyanesh Kumar outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Chandigarh.

Moreover, the Delhi Police detained former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with several MPs of her faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and others.

After detention, Banerjee said that she and her party MPs held a peaceful protest but weren't even allowed to sit in. “We don't care, we're not afraid. Everyone knows what's happening in the country. The battle will go on,” she said.

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.@DelhiPolice HOW DARE YOU? Since when did arresting peaceful protesters become the norm in our democracy? When peaceful dissent is met with arrests instead of dialogue, it raises serious questions about the state of our democratic values. The Mo–Shah duo may continue to push the limits, but no government is above accountability, and no power is permanent. @narendramodi, REMEMBER THAT! A dark day for democracy. A reminder that the fight to protect it must never stop… #SaveDemocracy — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 10, 2026

So far, the Delhi Police has detained nearly 500 protestors, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, foiling their attempts to reach Jantar Mantar. Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police from inside the plane as soon as their flight landed in the national capital. The leaders arrived in Delhi to lead the protest against Gyanesh Kumar.