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IAF's IL-76MD makes history with world's highest-ever landing at Nyoma in Ladakh

IAF's IL-76MD makes history with world's highest-ever landing at Nyoma in Ladakh

Located in eastern Ladakh, Nyoma holds strategic importance because of its proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 2:57 PM IST
IAF's IL-76MD makes history with world's highest-ever landing at Nyoma in LadakhThe Indian Air Force announced the achievement through a social media post (Pic: X/@IAF_MCC)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76MD transport aircraft has achieved a major aviation milestone by successfully landing at Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet. According to the IAF, this is the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world.

The Indian Air Force announced the achievement through a social media post, highlighting the aircraft’s capabilities and the skill, precision and professionalism of its crew. The landing demonstrates the IAF’s ability to conduct complex airlift operations in challenging geographical conditions.

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High-altitude aviation presents several operational challenges, including thin air, difficult terrain and unpredictable weather. These conditions demand specialised training, careful planning and exceptional flying skills. The successful landing at Nyoma highlights the expertise required to operate heavy transport aircraft in such demanding environments.

Why Nyoma airfield is strategically important

Located in eastern Ladakh, Nyoma holds strategic importance because of its proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The airfield is expected to strengthen the Indian military’s logistical capabilities in the region, where mountainous terrain and harsh weather conditions can make the transportation of personnel and supplies difficult.

The ability to operate transport aircraft at such high altitudes can help facilitate the movement of troops, military equipment and essential supplies to remote locations. It can also improve the armed forces’ ability to respond to operational requirements in strategically sensitive areas.

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IL-76MD's role in India's airlift capabilities

The IL-76MD is a heavy military transport aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force for strategic airlift missions. It is designed to transport personnel, equipment and supplies over long distances, making it an important component of India's military logistics infrastructure.

The successful landing at Nyoma underscores the aircraft's operational versatility and the IAF crew's ability to perform demanding aviation manoeuvres.

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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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