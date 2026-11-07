Indian workers, students face new hurdles as Lithuania tightens residence permit rules

READ THIS: Canada Express Entry changes: High-wage workers to get up to 100 additional CRS points

Who can apply for a residence permit from within Lithuania?

Under the revised rules, foreign nationals legally present in Lithuania can submit applications for work-based or bachelor’s degree-based temporary residence permits directly to the Migration Department only if they meet specified conditions.

Applicants must hold a valid Lithuanian temporary residence permit, a national visa issued by Lithuania, or a residence permit issued by another European Union or Schengen country. Foreign nationals who are legally staying in Lithuania under its visa-free regime can also apply from within the country.

However, individuals entering Lithuania with a Schengen visa issued by Lithuania or another Schengen country, or with a national visa issued by a different country, will no longer be eligible to submit these applications directly to the Migration Department under the revised rules.

Advertisement

Indian workers face additional challenges

Indian nationals are among five groups facing additional difficulties under the revised system. Citizens of India, Ghana, Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Mongolia generally lack an eligible overseas application channel for standard Lithuanian work-based temporary residence permits, according to an analysis by Deloitte Lithuania published in October 2026.

As a result, prospective employees from these countries may need to meet the eligibility conditions for applying within Lithuania, including holding a qualifying visa or residence permit, before proceeding with their employment plans.

ALSO READ: Centre amends passport rules for Pakistani nationals, minority refugees and Tibetans

The changes could also require employers to assess candidates’ immigration status and application eligibility more carefully before finalising recruitment and relocation arrangements.

Advertisement

Highly skilled workers remain exempt

The revised rules do not apply to highly qualified foreign workers, including eligible applicants for the European Union Blue Card. Their applications can continue to be accepted through the existing procedure while they are legally present in Lithuania.

The procedure for renewing or changing an existing temporary residence permit also remains unchanged, subject to the applicable conditions.