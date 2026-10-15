From space to underwater warfare: Defence Ministry signs Rs 4,106 crore deals for IAF, Navy

The contracts were signed in New Delhi on October 15 in the presence of A Anbarasu, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence.

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Rs 2,563 crore satellite deal for Indian Air Force

The larger of the two contracts, valued at Rs 2,563 crore, was signed with Bengaluru-based New Space India Limited (NSIL) for the GSAT-7C communication satellite.

According to the ministry, the satellite has been designed, developed and manufactured in India and will provide dedicated communication capabilities for the Indian Air Force.

It is expected to improve secure, resilient and uninterrupted communication between IAF assets, strengthening the force's operational effectiveness.

Rs 1,543 crore deal for Navy's Varunastra torpedoes

The second contract, worth Rs 1,543 crore, was signed with Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the acquisition of Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes.

Varunastra is an indigenously developed, ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo designed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory.

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The weapon is equipped with advanced manoeuvring capabilities and can engage enemy submarines at long ranges, according to the ministry.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities by equipping its warships with domestically developed underwater weapons.

Both contracts form part of the government's efforts to reduce dependence on imported defence equipment and expand domestic manufacturing in critical military technologies.

The defence ministry said the agreements would advance India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities while supporting the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives.

The two deals cover different operational requirements, with GSAT-7C aimed at improving secure communication for the Air Force and Varunastra intended to strengthen the Navy's ability to engage hostile submarines.