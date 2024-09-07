IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar sacked immediately over falsified records, misuse of reservation benefits

The government on September 7 discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, a month after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her selection in one of the most sought-after branches of government service.

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

Related Articles

On July 31, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams. She has denied all allegations. Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought dismissal of her plea for pre-arrest bail.

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on September 5 told Delhi High Court she was willing to get herself medically examined in AIIMS, after the city police claimed that one of her disability certificates may be “forged” and “fabricated”.

Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits, made the submission while the court was dealing with her anticipatory bail plea in the criminal case.

Delhi Police said in its counter affidavit before the Delhi High Court that dismissed and disgraced IAS probationer Puja Khedkar submitted two disability certificates to indicate that she had multiple disabilities. These certificates, as per the investigation, may have been "forged" and "fabricated."

Delhi Police filed a counter affidavit in response to the dismissed IAS probationer's anticipatory bail plea. In her plea, the former trainee IAS officer argued that once selected and appointed as a probationer, the UPSC ceases power to disqualify her candidature.

These certificates were allegedly issued by the Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. After verification, the Issuing Medical Authority claimed that the certificate showing locomotor disability, hearing impairment and low vision was not issued as per "Civil Surgeon Office records."

Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra said that there is a high probability that the disability certificate is fake and has been tampered with. Puja Khedkar claimed that she had 47 per cent disability.