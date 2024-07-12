'If we commit the same mistakes...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cautions BJP, says party should go back to Advani's principles

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari delivered an important address at the Goa BJP executive meeting on Friday, where he emphasised the need for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to 'stop making mistakes' and to learn from history.

In his speech, Gadkari emphasised on the unique nature of the BJP and the importance of learning from history to avoid the pitfalls that led to the Congress party’s downfall. The meeting, attended by Goa BJP state unit president Sadanand Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among other leaders, was marked by Gadkari’s call for vigilance and integrity within the party ranks, reported PTI.

Gadkari’s comments have come just over a month after the BJP failed to secure a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha polls, a situation that has prompted introspection within the party.

“If we continue doing what the Congress used to do, then there is no use of their exit and our entry,” Gadkari asserted, highlighting the need for the BJP to remain distinct in its approach and governance.

Drawing inspiration from his mentor and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, Gadkari reiterated that the BJP must embody the principles that set it apart from other political entities.

“Advaniji used to say that we are a party with a difference. We have to understand how different we are from other parties,” he said, urging the party to stay true to its foundational values.

Reflecting on the electorate’s decision, Gadkari pointed out that the BJP’s victories are a direct result of the Congress’s failures. He warned that repeating these mistakes would nullify the change that voters sought.

“If we commit the same mistakes, then there is no use in their exit and our entry,” he cautioned.

Gadkari also stressed the importance of politics as a tool for social and economic reform, underscoring the BJP’s mission to create a corruption-free India. “We have to create a corruption-free country and for that we should have a plan in place,” he urged, signaling a clear directive for the party’s future endeavours.

Addressing the contentious issue of caste-based politics, particularly in his home state of Maharashtra, Gadkari took a firm stand. He vowed to reject the prevalent trend of caste-driven politics, declaring, “Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko padegi kaske laath (the one who will speak about caste will get a strong kick).” He emphasised that a person’s worth should be measured by their values, not their caste.

In his closing remarks, Gadkari called on Goa BJP cadres to strengthen the party’s presence across all constituencies, with an eye on retaining power in the 2027 assembly elections. His message was clear: the BJP must continue to innovate and reform to maintain the trust and support of the voters.

These comments of Gadkari assume significance at a time when the ruling BJP has come under sharp criticism from its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Last month, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made remarks that were widely interpreted as veiled criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhagwat disapproved of the ahankar (arrogance) displayed by the sevak (servant), a term Modi often uses to describe himself as the "Pradhan Sevak" (chief servant) of the nation. Bhagwat had also condemned the "bitterness" that characterised the recent election campaign, suggesting that it had jeopardised social harmony.

Many observers interpreted this as a critique of Modi's divisive rhetoric during the campaign.