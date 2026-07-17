'I'll come back as a ghost': Despite doctors' grim warning, Sonam Wangchuk vows to join July 20 protest

Even as doctors warn that his health has entered a critical stage, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk struck a defiant and light-hearted note at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, vowing to join the proposed Parliament march on July 20.

"I will stay alive by any means until July 20 so that I can march to Parliament with all of you. And if our march doesn't succeed on July 20, then I'll come back as a ghost!" Wangchuk told supporters, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Advertisement

The activist, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over the NEET controversy, appeared upbeat despite growing concerns over his condition. He ended his address with a rallying call: "Let's march to Parliament!"

मैं किसी भी हालत में 20 July तक ज़िंदा रहूँगा ताकि मैं आप सब के साथ संसद तक मार्च कर सकूँ। और अगर 20 July को हमारा मार्च सफल नहीं रहा तो फिर मैं भूत बन कर वापस आऊँगा!”



सोनम वांगचुक ने अपनी ज़िन्दगी के इतने कठिन समय पर भी अपना सेंस ऑफ़ ह्यूमर नहीं खोया!



चलो संसद! pic.twitter.com/qF8oRizKjo — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 17, 2026

MUST READ: 'Phunsukh Wangdu wasn't based on Sonam Wangchuk': Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots, urges activist to call off fast

His remarks came as more than 1,800 members of civil society, including academics, artists and activists, appealed to him to end his fast. In a letter issued on Tuesday, prominent signatories including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy, Nivedita Menon, Jean Drèze, Lalita Ramdas and Kavita Srivastava urged Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike while continuing the movement through other means.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to ensure that Wangchuk undergoes a daily medical examination by government doctors and receives timely medical intervention if his condition deteriorates further.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed,' says CJP's Abhijeet Dipke; doctors issue a grim warning

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that every citizen's life is precious and authorities must make every possible effort to protect it.

“While noticing the assurances given by the Solicitor General, we observe that the life of citizens is precious and all medical attempts must be made by the government authorities to appreciate the same, and we direct that the medical condition of Sh Wangchuk shall be regularly monitored on daily basis and, depending on the opinion of doctors, whatever medical intervention is required be taken, considering his deteriorating condition. The petition is disposed of,” the court said.

Advertisement

The court was hearing a plea seeking Wangchuk's hospitalisation and medical treatment. The petitioner claimed the activist had lost around 8.5 kg during the prolonged fast and warned that his life could be at risk if the hunger strike continued.