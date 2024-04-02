'I'm happy being in BJP,' says Maneka Gandhi as son Varun denied ticket from Pilibhit

BJP's Maneka Gandhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda for renominating her as the candidate from Sultanpur and said she was happy being in the saffron party. The BJP has fielded her from Sultanpur, but denied a ticket to her son Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit.

"I am happy at being renominated as the party candidate from Sultanpur as this constituency has a history of none of its past MPs returning," she said in an interview to Business Standard. When asked about Varun's future plans, Maneka, however, said, "You should direct your queries to Varun for his response."

Maneka also refused to comment on Congress' offer for Varun Gandhi. "I will not comment on any of this." Soon after the BJP dropped Varun Gandhi, Congress' Adhir Chowdhury said he was most welcome to join the grand old party.

"He (Varun Gandhi) should join Congress. We will be happy if he joins. He is a tall leader, and a well-educated politician. His image exudes transparency, and he has relations with the Gandhi family. This is the reason why the BJP did not give him a ticket. We want Varun Gandhi to join Congress now," Chowdhury said.

Maneka Gandhi on Monday said that there was no doubt about her contesting the Lok Sabha polls but deciding on the constituency led to delay in announcement of her candidature. "Mera chunav ladna tay tha, kis jagah se ladna hai isi ko lekar deri hui (It was already decided that I would contest the election but from which constituency is what caused the delay)," Gandhi said while speaking to reporters in Sultanpur.

"I am the BJP candidate from Sultanpur again, for this I am grateful to the party president and the prime minister and all the MLAs. I am very happy that I have come to Sultanpur again," she said.

When asked if Varun can be fielded as the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli or Amethi, she said, "I am in the BJP and not a leader of any other party who can give you information about it."

(With inputs from PTI)