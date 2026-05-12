IMD yellow alert for Delhi: Thunderstorms and gusty winds expected Tuesday before 40°C heat returns by May 17

Delhi is in for a turbulent Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has put the capital on yellow alert, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds through the day, a sharp contrast to the relatively comfortable conditions the city experienced on Monday.

Temperatures will stay manageable for now, with the maximum expected around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 27 degrees Celsius. The relief, however, is temporary.

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Monday's numbers and what they mean

The city had a gentler start to the week. Safdarjung, the official weather reference point for Delhi, clocked a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, two degrees below the seasonal average. Other stations, including Palam, Ridge, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, recorded maximums between 36.7 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, all trending below normal.

Despite overcast conditions throughout the day, no rain fell. Humidity levels ranged from 42 to 59 per cent.

Where the storms are headed

The IMD's yellow alert covers a wide swathe of the National Capital Region. North, East, West and South Delhi are all in the forecast zone, as are Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Residents across these areas should expect thunder and lightning activity, with winds strong enough to disrupt outdoor plans.

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Air quality holding steady

Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category on Monday, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording a 24-hour average AQI of 131. Under the CPCB's classification scale, readings between 101 and 200 fall in the moderate band, neither clean nor hazardous, but worth monitoring for those sensitive to pollution.

The heat is coming back

Tuesday's conditions may feel pleasant by recent standards, but the forecast turns warmer through the rest of the week. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunder and lightning are expected to persist into May 13, after which conditions are likely to clear. By May 17, the IMD projects the maximum temperature could touch 40 degrees Celsius under predominantly clear skies.