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Imran Khan challenges 'leave India' notice over participation in Mumbai protest against CEC

Imran Khan challenges 'leave India' notice over participation in Mumbai protest against CEC

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya later lodged a complaint at Gamdevi police station, alleging that the actor’s participation in the political protest violated the rules applicable to foreign nationals

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 5:07 PM IST
Imran Khan challenges 'leave India' notice over participation in Mumbai protest against CECImran Khan, who is the nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, holds a US citizenship.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is set to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge a notice directing him to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. According to a report by Bar and Bench published on October 15, the actor is likely to file his petition on October 16 and seek an urgent hearing.

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The notice was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), citing alleged violations of the Foreigners Act and related immigration regulations. Khan is being represented by advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal LLP.

The proposed petition is expected to challenge the immigration authority’s decision. The matter is likely to come before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

READ THIS: Anti-CEC protests: Mumbai Police asks actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, say sources

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

The development follows Khan’s participation in a demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The protest called for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Khan was among those detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration and was subsequently released. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya later lodged a complaint at Gamdevi police station, alleging that the actor’s participation in the political protest violated the rules applicable to foreign nationals.

The police forwarded the complaint to the FRRO, which subsequently issued the notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28.

Somaiya defended his demand for action against the actor. Speaking to The Indian Express, he alleged that foreign nationals should not participate in political activities in India.

“His deportation is to set an example for all other foreigners and funders whose objective is to generate unrest and anarchy,” Somaiya said, while making allegations about the broader context of the protests. He did not name other foreign nationals or provide evidence for his claim of foreign funding.

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What is Imran Khan’s citizenship status?

Khan is a United States citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. An OCI card allows eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin certain privileges, including long-term, multiple-entry travel to India, but it does not confer Indian citizenship.

Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the authorities have powers to regulate the stay of foreign nationals and, in specified circumstances, direct their removal from the country.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 5:06 PM IST
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