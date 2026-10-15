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India-Canada trade deal likely to be concluded by end of the year, says Canadian minister Anita Anand

India-Canada trade deal likely to be concluded by end of the year, says Canadian minister Anita Anand

Negotiations were progressing well, Anita Anand said, adding that Indian trade negotiators had visited Canada last week, while Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was in India with a business delegation.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:20 AM IST
India-Canada trade deal likely to be concluded by end of the year, says Canadian minister Anita AnandIndia-Canada trade pact likely to be concluded by year-end

The India-Canada trade deal is likely to be concluded by the end of the year, said Canada Foreign Minister Anita Anand who is on a trip to India. Ottawa is stepping up efforts to diversify trade and reduce its reliance on the United States amid President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, she said.

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“The Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement with India is part of our trade diversification strategy, and yes, we aim to conclude it by the end of the year,” Anand told Reuters in an interview at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi.

Negotiations were progressing well, she said, adding that Indian trade negotiators had visited Canada last week, while Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was in India with a business delegation. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also discussed the agreement. Modi is expected to visit Canada in December.

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Canada aims to double its non-US trade over the next 10 years as part of a broader strategy to strengthen economic ties with the European Union, China and other countries while maintaining cooperation with Washington on trade, defence and security.

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“It is really about our national resilience and our sovereignty,” Anand said, stressing the need to avoid dependence on any single country.

The proposed India pact could more than double bilateral goods and services trade to $70 billion annually by 2030, from $30.4 billion in 2025. Goods trade between the countries stood at $10.9 billion last year, with Canadian exports declining 26.5% from 2024 and imports from India rising 18.9%.

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Closer economic cooperation has also produced a $2.6 billion uranium supply agreement between Canadian company Cameco and India, signed earlier this year. Canadian firm Fairfax Financial Holdings has also agreed to acquire a majority stake in IDBI Bank in a deal valued at 528.78 billion rupees ($5.56 billion).

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Separately, Canada and the European Union are expected to discuss cooperation on critical minerals, energy and artificial intelligence at a summit later this month. Ottawa has also signed a free trade agreement with Indonesia and is seeking a pact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026.

India and Canada are rebuilding ties following a diplomatic dispute over the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Anand said restoring relations was gradual, with national security and the rule of law remaining central to the process.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:20 AM IST
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