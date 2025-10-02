India, China to resume direct passenger flights by late October

India and China will restart direct passenger flights by the end of October 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. The move is part of efforts to gradually normalise relations between the two neighbours after years of disruption.

In a press note, the MEA said civil aviation authorities of both countries have been holding technical-level discussions this year on resuming air services and updating the Air Services Agreement. “Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter schedule, subject to commercial decisions of designated carriers and fulfilment of operational criteria,” the note stated.

Direct flights between the two countries were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing passengers to travel through transit hubs like Hong Kong, Bangkok, or Singapore. The restoration of routes is expected to boost business, tourism, and people-to-people contact between Asia’s two largest economies.

The announcement comes against a complex geopolitical backdrop. India’s relations with the US have been strained after Washington recently doubled tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. At the same time, India has signalled a cautious thaw with Beijing, recently easing restrictions on tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

Tensions between the two nations had escalated sharply after the 2020 border clashes in Ladakh, which left 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops dead.

Before the suspension, Indian carriers such as Air India and IndiGo, along with Chinese airlines like Air China and China Southern, operated routes to China.