India conveys displeasure to Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s criticism of PM Modi’s Russia visit

India has conveyed its displeasure to Kyiv after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a report in news agency, PTI, India’s displeasure was communicated to the Ukraine mission in New Delhi. Sources told the agency that New Delhi’s displeasure on Zelenskyy’s comments were conveyed to Kyiv. There is yet to be an official word on the matter.

Related Articles

The Ukrainian President had called Modi’s visit to Moscow a “huge disappointment” and a “devastating blow” to peace efforts. “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day,” Zelenskyy had said on social media, while talking about a Russian missile strike that reportedly killed 37 people, including three children, and injuring 170 others.

However, Modi during his visit to Moscow on July 8-9, said that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield but through peace talks. Referring to the killing of children at the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital where a Russian missile had hit, Modi said that death of innocent children is heart-wrenching.

"Let's take war, any conflict or terrorist acts: any person who believes in humanity feels pain when people die, and especially when innocent children die. When we feel such pain, the heart simply explodes, and I had the opportunity to talk about these issues with you yesterday," Modi told Putin.