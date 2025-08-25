India defies American pressure, says it will buy oil 'wherever it gets the best deal'

India will keep buying oil from wherever it gets the “best deal,” New Delhi’s ambassador to Moscow declared, defending the country’s ongoing purchases of discounted Russian crude amid mounting U.S. pressure.

India’s envoy to Russia, Vinay Kumar, told state-run Russian news agency TASS that energy security for 1.4 billion citizens remains India’s top priority. “Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal,” Kumar said, emphasizing that oil trade is driven by commercial and national interests.

His comments come as the U.S. doubles down on criticism, accusing India of indirectly funding Russia’s war in Ukraine through its crude purchases—a charge India flatly rejects.

Kumar called Washington’s stance “unfair, unreasonable and unjustified,” and said India “will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country.”

The ambassador also pointed out that trade between India and Russia is grounded in mutual interests and market logic, adding that cooperation with Moscow helps stabilize the global oil market.

New Delhi’s stance has drawn renewed fire from Washington, with the Donald Trump administration hiking tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, including a 25 percent penalty tied to Russian crude imports.

Indian officials, however, remain unmoved. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar fired back Saturday, calling U.S. criticism “curious.”

“It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business,” Jaishankar said. “If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it.”

India continues to argue that its energy decisions are sovereign and based on pragmatism, not politics. Kumar noted that even U.S. and European firms maintain energy ties with Russia.