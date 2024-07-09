India extends ban on pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice by 5 years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Tuesday that the ban on the pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has been extended for another five years. The MHA extended the ban on the terrorist group for five years from July 10, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The ban was initially imposed in 2019. According to a notification released by the Union Home Ministry, SFJ has been found to engage in activities deemed "prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order."

The ministry further highlighted that the activities of SFJ possess the potential to destabilise the peace, unity, and integrity of the nation.

The ministry said SFJ has been found to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab, with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The SFJ has been accused of “being in close touch with militant outfits and activists, and is supporting violent form of extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan out of the territory of Union of India.”

The ministry said the pro-Khalistani outfit is promoting and facilitating actions aimed at separating a portion of Indian land from the Union of India. This includes providing assistance to separatist groups within India and in other locations who are striving for the same goal.

The Centre said that if the “unlawful activities of SFJ” are not controlled immediately, the pro-Khalistani outfit will escalate its “subversive activities including attempts to carve out Khalistan Nation out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law".