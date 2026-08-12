India is examining Bangladesh’s request for extradition of Sheikh Hasina

MUST READ | '2024 uprising was a planned regime change; will return to Bangladesh': Hasina's first public address since ouster

At his bi-weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have made it very clear that this issue is being examined in line with established processes on the Indian side. We will give you an update when there is one." The previous government led by Muhammad Yunus had also requested Hasina's extradition, claiming she was convicted of "crimes against humanity" for the crackdown on the protests.

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Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic war crimes court, last year after being convicted of crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the 2024 protests.

DON'T MISS | Bangladesh asks India to clarify stance on Sheikh Hasina’s Aug 5 address from Delhi club

Replying to another question, Jaiswal said two separate invitations had been extended to Prime Minister Rahman to visit India: one for a bilateral trip and another to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September. India is hosting the annual BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, where discussions are expected on pressing global challenges, including the economic impact of the West Asia crisis.

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New Delhi invited Rahman to the BRICS outreach session in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation includes India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.