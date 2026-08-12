Quote of the Day by Lakshmi Mittal: ‘This is a learning in the business life that first of all you need to have commitment, dedication and passion for what you are doing’

Who is Lakshmi Mittal

Born on June 15, 1950, in Rajasthan, to a modest Marwari family, Lakshmi Mittal is an Indian billionaire industrialist widely known as the "King of Steel." He is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. As of May 2026, he has made headlines for acquiring a majority stake in the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

His wealth is estimated at approximately $28.4 billion according to Forbes. Other sources, like the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, estimate his fortune closer to $31 billion following significant gains in 2025.

He was the first Indian citizen to enter the top 10 of the Forbes global rich list, reaching as high as the third-richest person in the world in 2005.

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He was awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

When was this quote said by Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal said this during an interview with a major television news channel that was widely reported in May 2013.

He shared this insight while reflecting on his early life challenges, specifically how he had to repeatedly knock on the door of the principal at St. Xavier's College in Kolkata to secure admission because he came from a Hindi-medium schooling background.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that true business success cannot be achieved through skills or strategy alone; it requires a deep, emotional investment in your work. Lakshmi Mittal is highlighting that building a thriving enterprise demands an unwavering promise to stick to your goals (commitment), a relentless work ethic to execute them (dedication), and an intense personal love for what you do (passion).

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Ultimately, the quote serves as a reminder that a person's inner drive and resilience are the ultimate foundations of any long-term business achievement.