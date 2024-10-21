'India is my second home': Controversial author Taslima Nasreen makes heartfelt appeal to Amit Shah, requests Indian residency

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has made a public appeal to India's Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, urging him to allow her to continue residing in India. In a heartfelt message posted on X, Nasreen tagged Amit Shah and wrote, "Dear Amit Shah ji, Namaskar. I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my second home for the last 20 years. But the Ministry of Home Affairs has not extended my residence permit since July 2022. I am deeply worried. I would be so grateful if you allowed me to stay. Warm regards."

.@AmitShah Dear AmitShahji 🙏Namaskar. I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my 2nd home for the last 20yrs. But MHA has not been extending my residence permit since July22. I'm so worried.I would be so grateful to you if you let me stay. Warm regards.🙏 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 21, 2024

Nasreen, a vocal critic of religious extremism and an advocate for women's rights, has lived in exile since 1994, following threats from Islamist fundamentalists in Bangladesh due to her controversial writings. Her works, such as the novel Lajja (1993) and her autobiography Amar Meyebela (1998), which critique communalism and highlight gender inequality, have been banned in her home country.

Lajja particularly sparked outrage for its depiction of violence against Bengali Hindus in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in India. The novel detailed incidents of rape, looting, and killings, leading to fierce backlash from Islamic hardliners.

After fleeing Bangladesh, Nasreen spent years in exile across several countries, including Sweden, Germany, France, and the U.S. In 2004, she moved to Kolkata, India, but was forced to relocate to Delhi in 2007 following an attack on her life. Under house arrest for three months, Nasreen eventually left India in 2008, returning only after spending some years abroad.

In a recent interview, Nasreen expressed concerns over the political situation in Bangladesh, particularly after the departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She warned that the country could follow the path of Afghanistan, citing the influence of Islamic radicals who, according to her, are indoctrinating youth to become "anti-India, anti-Hindu, and pro-Pakistan." Nasreen further highlighted that the violence against Hindus, harassment of journalists, and the release of individuals labeled as terrorists were orchestrated by Islamic extremists, not student movements as portrayed.

Taslima Nasreen’s appeal to Amit Shah underscores the precarious nature of her residency in India, as she seeks to remain in the country she has called home for two decades.