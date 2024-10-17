Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 45 others

A Bangladeshi court on October 17 issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the mass killings of student protestors in July and August.

Chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, said, “The court has… ordered the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and to produce her in court on November 18.”

The prosecution has also requested arrest warrants against other individuals allegedly involved in the mass killings during the student protests against the Hasina-led Awami League government.

“Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings and crimes against humanity from July to August”, Islam said, calling it a “remarkable day”.

The arrest warrant has been issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising.

ICT, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders. This decision comes after the prosecution filed two petitions with the tribunal, seeking arrest warrants against them, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam told The Daily Star.

The tribunal has also ordered the concerned authorities to produce Hasina and 45 others before it after arresting them by November 18. Notably, former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud and Anisul Huq are among the 46, as per the tribunal sources.

Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against former PM Sheikh Hasina and many of her party memeber with the ICT investigation agency. The investigation agency and the prosecution team have already launched probes into the complaints, the Daily Star reported. The government has also prepared a draft to amend the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act-1973.

Sheikh Hasina has not appeared in public since she fled Dhaka and sought refuge in India.

Earlier, Bangladesh's interim government revoked the diplomatic passport of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and all members of the former Cabinet. A statement by the Security Services Division of the Home Affairs Ministry said that diplomatic passports received by the former prime minister, ex-PM’s advisors, ex-cabinet members, all members of the dissolved Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), and their spouses would be revoked.

In the dramatic final hours of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule, she faced a sudden and violent end to her prime ministerial tenure. Under intense pressure and fearing for her safety, Hasina was given just 45 minutes to leave Bangladesh. Despite her attempts to address top officials and record a resignation message, the rapidly deteriorating situation forced her to flee. Her abrupt departure marks the end of a significant era and ushers in an uncertain and tumultuous new chapter for Bangladesh.