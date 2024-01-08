India-Maldives row: All about Tata's two Taj-branded resorts set to open in Lakshadweep in 2026

Tata Group's two resorts are slated to open in 2026 on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat in Lakshadweep - an Indian archipelago that has come into the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and subsequent tensions with the Maldives. In January last year, the Indian Hotels Company, a subsidiary of Tata Group, announced the signing of two Taj-branded resorts in Lakshadweep. "The Greenfield projects are slated to open in 2026, and will be developed by IHCL," the company said.

Lakshadweep has suddenly gained attention after PM Modi shared the pictures of the islands and pitched them as a tourist destination. Many Indians compared it with the Maldives and said its beaches looked better than the latter. However, soon the talks among Indians shifted to infrastructures in Lakshadweep and whether the archipelago has enough hotels and resorts to accommodate tourists, whose numbers are expected to swell.

"We see significant potential in Lakshadweep, with its pristine beaches and coral reefs set amongst the Arabian Sea," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal had said while announcing the signing of resorts last year. "The two world-class Taj resorts will attract international as well as national travellers."

Lakshadweep, which has a group of 36 islands, has many famous tourist places like Bangaram, Agatti, Kadmath, Minicoy, Kavaratti, and Suheli. Kadmat has also emerged as one of the most beautiful dive centers in India.

The Taj at Suheli will have 110 rooms including 60 villas on the beach and 50 water villas, the company said. A coral island with a large lagoon, Kadmat Island, also known as Cardamom Island, is a marine protected area with seagrass beds. Featuring 110 rooms, the Taj Hotel at Kadmat will comprise 75 beach villas and 35 water villas.

Lakshadweep, an archipelago in the Arabian Sea, is known for its scenic beauty with exotic beaches, coral reefs, and lagoons. "It is a haven for water sports including scuba diving, windsurfing, snorkelling, surfing, water skiing, and yachting," the company said.

In his tweet on January 4, PM Modi said he was "in awe of the stunning beauty of Lakshadweep". In addition to the scenic beauty, he said, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

