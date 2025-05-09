India-Pakistan tension heats up: Centre empowers Army Chief to call out every officer, enrolled person of Territorial Army 

Amid heightened military tension along the western border, the Ministry of Defence has authorised the Chief of the Army Staff to call out every officer and enrolled person of the Territorial Army for essential guard duties or embodiment to support the regular army. The order, issued under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rules, 1948, enables full deployment to supplement the regular forces wherever required.

According to the official notification dated May 6, 2025, “Out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions (Territorial Army), embodiment of 14 Infantry Battalions (Territorial Army) [has been approved] for deployment in the areas of Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command and Army Training Command (ARTRAC)."

The order clarifies that the embodiment will be carried out only if budgetary provisions exist or are made available through internal re-appropriations. In cases where units are deployed at the request of ministries other than the Ministry of Defence, the respective ministries will bear the cost. The directive will remain in effect for three years, from February 10, 2025, to February 9, 2028.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after Indian forces struck terror camps in Pakistan. Over 50 drones from Pakistan were neutralised in a large-scale counter-operation on the intervening night of May 8–9 in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

India has also carried out retaliatory strikes targeting air defence systems in Lahore and other locations following Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire violations and attempted strikes on Indian military installations in over a dozen cities. The defence ministry stated that "the threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities" and reiterated that India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."

The Indian Army continues to maintain a high alert posture, and the embodiment of the Territorial Army is seen as a strategic move to enhance operational depth and readiness during this prolonged phase of escalation.