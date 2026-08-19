India pharma faces global headwinds; Angel One sees 39% upside in Lincoln Pharma

For Lincoln, Angel One sees export expansion and a shift towards higher-value medicines as growth drivers. The company currently exports to more than 60 countries and is looking to expand that presence to around 90 countries. It has also secured TGA Australia and EU-GMP approvals, which could help it enter regulated markets.

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Lincoln started FY27 on a strong note. Consolidated net profit rose 30.9% year-on-year to Rs 36 crore in Q1FY27, while total income increased 19% to Rs 202 crore and EBITDA rose 32% to Rs 52 crore.

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Angel One expects Lincoln to maintain double-digit growth and reach Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within three years. It expects EBITDA margins to remain around 19-20% during FY27-FY29.

The brokerage, however, has flagged risks including rising raw-material and employee costs, dependence on other income and Lincoln’s historically modest sales and earnings growth. It also noted that part of the recent profit increase came from other income.

For India’s pharma sector, the broader push by drugmakers to diversify exports and move into higher-value, regulated markets as global competition and trade risks increase.