India pharma faces global headwinds; Angel One sees 39% upside in Lincoln Pharma

India’s pharmaceutical industry is facing an outlook: demand and exports remain growth drivers, but global trade disruptions, regulatory hurdles and rising costs are creating pressure on drugmakers. Against this backdrop, Angel One has picked Ahmedabad-based Lincoln Pharmaceuticals as a stock to watch, assigning a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 845, implying a potential 39% upside from Rs 610.
The brokerage’s view comes as India’s pharma exports crossed $31 billion in FY26, but the sector is now dealing with higher freight costs, geopolitical disruptions and uncertainty around access to key overseas markets.