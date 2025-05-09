A drone explosion was reported near Okara Cantonment in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday, hours after India launched counter-strikes on key Pakistani cities, including Lahore and Peshawar. The escalation comes in the wake of a failed large-scale drone offensive by Pakistan along the Western Border and Line of Control on the night of May 8–9.

“The Air Defence Umbrella that IAF provides ensures the population is safe,” the Indian Air Force said, confirming it used CUAS-HK systems, Pechora missiles, SAMAR launchers, and air defence guns to repel the threat. “The impregnable air defence wall of IAF remains vigilant. We also responded in a measured and calibrated manner,” it added.

According to military sources, Pakistan’s swarm drone assault spanned across Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot. Over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during the Indian Army’s counter-drone operation that involved extensive deployment of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other anti-UAS weapons.

The Indian Army said in a post on X, “#IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

The Pakistani offensive also included numerous ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The defence officials said missiles and drones were aimed at military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and civilian areas like Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, but were intercepted without casualties or material loss. "The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with the established SOPs."

Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army said on Friday. The drone attacks were "effectively repulsed" and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations, the army added.