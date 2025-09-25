India test-fires nuke-capable missile from railway tracks: China, Pak in Agni-Prime's 2,000 km range

India just tested a missile that can strike 2,000 km — and fire straight off its railway tracks. On Thursday, the Defence Ministry confirmed the first successful rail-based launch of the Agni-Prime, a next-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile, marking a leap in the country’s strategic mobility and deterrence.

“Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces,” defence minister Rajnath Singh posted on X. “This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having developed canisterised launch systems from an on-the-move rail network.”

The Agni-Prime is designed with a strike range of 1,000–2,000 km, covering both Pakistan and large parts of China. It can be launched from road or rail systems, with Thursday’s test marking the first time it was fired from a Rail-Based Mobile Launcher (RBML).

Unlike fixed silos or visible convoys, the RBML allows the missile to be hidden within India’s vast railway network. The system can move freely, mix with civilian trains, and execute launches within minutes — giving forces low visibility, rapid reaction time, and operational flexibility.

Key features of the missile include:

Canisterized design for long-term storage and quick launch readiness

Precision navigation and maneuverable reentry vehicles

Stealth deployment using India’s rail network

By making launch sites unpredictable and mobile, the system drastically reduces the chance of adversaries tracking or pre-emptively targeting India’s arsenal.

The result: greater survivability, flexibility, and deterrence across multiple fronts — from the Himalayas to the Arabian Sea.

With this test, India joins a select group of nations capable of deploying rail-based missile launchers, giving it a stronger hand in an increasingly uncertain regional security environment.