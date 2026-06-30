India wants to put Pakistan back on the FATF grey list

India is reportedly aiming to put Islamabad back under the ‘Grey List’ of the Financial Action Task Force at the watchdog’s October meeting. It is likely to present video and other evidence to argue that Pakistan continues to support terror outfits.

According to a report in Times of India, this issue will be discussed at the meeting of the Paris-based anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing body.

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Following India’s Operation Sindoor, many senior Pakistan army and intelligence officials were seen in videos circulating on social media attending funerals of terrorists killed in the operation. These videos, along with other material showing state actors participating in gatherings of terror outfits, could be presented at the next FATF plenary to argue for placing Islamabad back under enhanced monitoring or on the ‘Grey List’, the report stated.

India’s push will come at a time when Pakistan is trying to reinvent itself as a peacemaker and improve ties with Washington. To this end, it has also mediated between the US and Iran, and facilitated talks.

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Pakistan was removed from the ‘Grey List’ in October 2022 after satisfying FATF members on the implementation of a 34-point action plan. The plan included legislative and operational reforms, such as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing mechanisms, and enhanced monitoring of suspicious transactions and politically exposed persons.

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Countries on the ‘Grey List’ face increased FATF monitoring and periodic reviews to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. They also encounter difficulties in accessing funds from global financial institutions.

India’s case at the October FATF meeting is expected to focus on the claim that Pakistan continues to support terror outfits despite its removal from the ‘Grey List’ in 2022 after completing the 34-point action plan.

