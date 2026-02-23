Indian Embassy in Tehran urges nationals to leave Iran via any available mode of transport

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on February 23 issued a fresh advisory asking Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights, citing the evolving situation there.

In a statement posted on X titled EMBASSY OF INDIA TEHRAN ADVISORY 23 February 2026, the mission said:

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“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.”

The Embassy reiterated its earlier January 14 advisory, underlining precautionary measures for those still in the country.

“The 14 January 2026 Advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments,” the statement said.

Indian nationals have also been asked to keep essential documents ready.

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“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard.”

The mission shared emergency contact details for assistance. The helpline mobile numbers are +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359. The Embassy can also be reached via email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy further urged Indians who have not yet registered with it to do so at the official link available on its website.

“All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.”

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The advisory applies to students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists currently in Iran.