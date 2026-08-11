Indian Railways latest travel update: 2 new trains, 4 routes extended, 7 new stoppages — check if your route is covered

The changes are aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities. The respective railway zones will issue separate notifications confirming when the new services, extended routes and additional stoppages will come into effect.

Indian Railways new trains: Check routes and timings

1. Kasganj-Aishbagh Express

The Railway Board has approved daily operation of the 15312/15311 Kasganj-Aishbagh Express.

Train number 15312 will depart from Kasganj at 4:20 AM and reach Aishbagh at 1:00 PM. On the return journey, train number 15311 will leave Aishbagh at 2:00 PM and arrive at Kasganj at 10:40 PM.

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The train will stop at Ujhani, Badaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani, Gola Gokarannath, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Sidhauli and Mohibullapur.

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2. Valsad-Surat MEMU

Train number 69149 Valsad-Surat MEMU has also been approved for daily operation.

The train will leave Valsad at 1:20 PM and reach Surat at 4:40 PM.

It will stop at Dungri, Joravasan, Bilimora, Amlasad, Ancheli, Vedchha, Gandhi Smriti, Navsari, Maroli, Sachin, Bhestan and Udhna.

Indian Railways extends 4 train routes

Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express extended to Nepalganj Road

Train number 15132/15131 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express will now be extended up to Nepalganj Road.

Train number 15132 will depart from Varanasi City at 10:35 PM and reach Nepalganj Road at 11:20 AM the next day. On the return journey, train number 15131 will leave Nepalganj Road at 4:15 PM and reach Varanasi City at 5:30 AM the next day.

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The extended route will include additional stoppages at Nakaha Jungle, Peppeganj, Campierganj, Anand Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Shohratgarh, Barhni, Tulsipur, Balrampur, Gonda, Payagpur, Bahraich and Risia.

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Rewa-Jabalpur Express extended to Madan Mahal

Train number 22189/22190 Rewa-Jabalpur Express will be extended up to Madan Mahal.

Train number 22190 Rewa-Madan Mahal Express will depart from Rewa at 5:45 AM and reach Madan Mahal at 10:07 AM. It will stop at Jabalpur from 9:46 AM to 9:51 AM.

On the return journey, train number 22189 Madan Mahal-Rewa Express will leave Madan Mahal at 5:00 PM, reach Jabalpur at 5:10 PM and arrive at Rewa at 9:22 PM.

Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express extended to Madan Mahal

The Railway Board has also approved the extension of train number 11265/11266 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express up to Madan Mahal.

Train number 11266 Ambikapur-Madan Mahal Express will depart from Ambikapur at 6:15 AM and reach Madan Mahal at 3:20 PM. It will stop at Jabalpur from 2:55 PM to 3:00 PM.

On the return journey, train number 11265 Madan Mahal-Ambikapur Express will leave Madan Mahal at 12:25 PM, reach Jabalpur at 12:35 PM and arrive at Ambikapur at 11:00 PM.

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7 trains get new stoppages

Passengers travelling on seven trains will also get an additional boarding or deboarding option after the Railway Board approved new stoppages:

Train number 15093/15094 Achhnera-Tanakpur Express — Banbasa

Train number 12221/12222 Pune-Howrah Duronto Express — Akola

Train number 55331/55332 Kasganj-Achhnera Passenger — Garhi Beri

Train number 12933/12934 Bandra(T)-Vatva Karnavati Express — Navsari

Train number 14319/14320 Indore-Bareilly Express — Dibai

Train number 20161/20162 Pune-Jabalpur Express — Khandwa

Train number 63387/63388 Jamalpur-Gaya MEMU — Pawai Brohmasthan

The new trains, extended services and additional stoppages are expected to improve connectivity for passengers across the affected routes. However, passengers will have to wait for notifications from the concerned railway zones for the exact date from which these changes will be implemented.