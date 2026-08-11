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Trump Towers is coming to Hyderabad—65-storey, 800-foot towers set to become South India’s tallest

Trump Towers is coming to Hyderabad—65-storey, 800-foot towers set to become South India’s tallest

Tribeca Developers and Ira Realty are bringing Trump’s luxury residences to Hyderabad’s Golden Mile, with homes priced from ₹5 crore to ₹18 crore.

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 5:00 PM IST
Trump Towers is coming to Hyderabad—65-storey, 800-foot towers set to become South India’s tallestTrump Towers in Hyderabad: The project will have 3.5 and 4-BHK homes, priced upwards of Rs 5 crore and going up to Rs 18 crore for a penthouse.

Tribeca Developers on Tuesday announced the upcoming launch of Trump Towers Hyderabad, a 4-acre residential development on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, in partnership with Ira Realty. The formal launch is expected to take place in October, with Eric Trump in attendance.

Trump Towers Hyderabad will comprise two 65-storey glass façade towers rising around 800 feet from the ground, connected by a suspended sky bridge on the 28th floor. There will be a Trump Club on the bridge.

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The project will feature more than 450 residences, including 3.5-BHK and 4-BHK homes, priced upwards of Rs 5 crore and going up to Rs 18 crore for a penthouse.

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The project, being built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, has a revenue potential of at least Rs 3,500 crore, said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers.

“We had only eight penthouses, and then this one family came and bought two full floors, so that knocked off four penthouses, but somehow the team has put in, you know, managed to squeeze in four additional penthouses, which are all also sold,” Mehta adds.

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Over the past 12 years, Trump-branded developments have been launched in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Kolkata.

Trump Towers Hyderabad has already received its RERA registration, and Expressions of Interest (EOIs) are now open. Early registrants will secure priority allocation ahead of the project’s formal sales launch, the real estate developer said.

“India continues to be one of the world’s most exciting luxury real estate markets, and we are delighted to bring the Trump brand to Hyderabad for the first time,” Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said in a statement.

“Hyderabad is one of India’s most dynamic and rapidly growing cities, and I am confident that Trump Towers Hyderabad will become one of its most iconic addresses,” Trump added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 4:31 PM IST
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