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After OnePlus India exit rumours, brand plan to expand tablet portfolio with Pad 4 Keyboard

After OnePlus India exit rumours, brand plan to expand tablet portfolio with Pad 4 Keyboard

OnePlus India has announced plans to expand its tablet portfolio with the Pad 4 Keyboard, which is said to launch in the coming weeks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 5:02 PM IST
After OnePlus India exit rumours, brand plan to expand tablet portfolio with Pad 4 KeyboardOnePlus is planning to expand its tablet footprint in India with new models.

OnePlus is gradually scaling back its operations across several regions, and rumours about India have also raised concerns about its future plans. Amid global restructuring, OnePlus India has announced that it will expand its tablet portfolio with the Pad 4 Keyboard. According to a 91Mobiles report, OnePlus will be launching a flagship tablet later this year, highlighting its long-standing commitment to the Indian market.

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Must read: No OnePlus 16 for India? Brand may rethink global strategy amid Oppo restructuring

OnePlus plans to expand tablet presence in India

The report quoted Varun Jha, Head, IoT Business, OnePlus India, who revealed that the brand has “exciting plans for our tablet portfolio later this year.” However, he did not reveal the name, specifications, price, or launch date of the upcoming product.

Jha revealed that OnePlus has expanded its tablet portfolio over the past two years across price ranges. From the affordable OnePlus Pad Lite, priced below Rs 20,000, to the premium OnePlus Pad 4, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. While the company has bigger plans for the rest of the year, it has confirmed it will announce the OnePlus Pad 4 Smart Keyboard in the coming weeks.

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Must read: OnePlus to replace OxygenOS with ColorOS; Confirms US and Europe exit

The company is also reportedly leaning towards larger-screen tablets. Jha revealed that users are increasingly valuing bigger displays as tablets are being used for more than watching videos. Tablet usage, according to him, has now shifted towards productivity, note-taking, multitasking, and creative work. Therefore, we can expect upcoming devices with larger displays rather than smaller form factors.

OnePlus global restructuring plans

OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will stop launching new products in Europe and North America as part of a “proactive global strategy adjustment.” Previously, OnePlus was also rumoured to exit India and other markets by 2027.

Despite rumours, the brand is drastically scaling its product portfolio with new products like the OnePlus N series phones and the upcoming OnePlus Pad 4 Keyboard. Therefore, we can expect that the brand is not scaling down in India anytime soon, but we may see fewer flagship releases, as its parent company, OPPO, plans to streamline its product portfolio.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 5:02 PM IST
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