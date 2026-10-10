India’s 25-minute commute: Why short travel times may hide a deeper jobs crisis

Two-wheelers and walking dominate workforce mobility

Two-wheelers are the most common mode of transport, accounting for 42.6% of workers’ primary commuting modes. Walking comes second at 28.3%, followed by bicycles at 10.7%. Buses account for 6.7%, auto-rickshaws 6.4% and cars just 3%. Train, metro, monorail and tram services together account for only 2.1% nationally.

These figures raise questions about whether India’s short commutes necessarily indicate efficient urban mobility. For workers with limited incomes, travelling farther to access better employment can involve substantial costs, including fares, fuel expenses and time spent changing transport modes. Taking a job closer to home may therefore be a financial necessity rather than a preference.

The hidden cost of limited job access

This is where the concept of “spatial entrapment” becomes relevant. Workers may remain confined to employment opportunities within a limited geographical area because the cost or difficulty of commuting makes more distant jobs impractical. However, the survey’s commute-time figures alone do not establish whether workers are accepting lower wages or sacrificing career opportunities; that would require further evidence on earnings, job choices and transport expenditure.

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Why mass transit has a limited role

The limited share of rail-based commuting also raises questions about the reach of investments in urban transport infrastructure. Metro and suburban rail networks may improve connectivity in specific corridors, but their contribution to workforce mobility depends on accessibility, affordability and connections between stations and homes or workplaces. The survey indicates that rail-based modes account for 5% of commuting in cities, compared with 2.1% nationally, with much of the reported usage concentrated in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi.

According to the National Statistics Office's first-ever travel survey covering over 20 lakh people, the average Indian worker with a fixed job reaches their workplace in just 25 minutes. In fact, 83.4% of workers complete their trip in under half an hour. Despite billions poured into modern urban transit, mass rail carries just 2.1% of commuters nationwide and 5% in cities, with most of that concentrated in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi. Instead, workforce mobility runs primarily on two-wheelers at 42.6%, walking at 28.3%, and personal cars at just 3%. "For millions of wage earners, a 25-minute commute isn't necessarily a sign of smooth traffic—it reflects 'spatial entrapment,' where high transit costs force low-income workers to settle for lower-paying jobs closer to home." The survey also reveals a massive gender gap, as only 42% of working women commute over 1 km compared to 62% of men. Meanwhile, long-distance travel isn't about vacations: 70% of overnight trips are driven by family and social ties, while tourism accounts for a mere 7.4%. We break down what the 25-minute headline figure really masks, why metro adoption remains slow, and how India actually moves. — Markets by Zerodha (@zerodhamarkets) October 9, 2026

Women face a different commuting pattern

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The survey also points to a gender divide in commuting distances. Only 42% of working women travel more than 1 km to work, compared with 62% of men. This difference warrants closer examination of employment access, household responsibilities, safety and transport availability, although the figures alone do not establish the reasons behind it.

Short commutes do not guarantee economic mobility

The broader policy question is whether India’s transport systems enable workers to reach the jobs they want, rather than simply the jobs they can reach cheaply. Short travel times are a useful indicator, but they do not reveal the full picture of employment access, wage mobility or economic opportunity.

For policymakers, the challenge is to connect affordable transport with wider labour markets. A 25-minute commute may be convenient, but genuine mobility should also mean that workers can pursue better opportunities without transport costs becoming a barrier.