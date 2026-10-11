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India's gender commute gap: Why fewer working women travel beyond 1 km

India's gender commute gap: Why fewer working women travel beyond 1 km

Only 42% of working women in India travel more than 1 km to work, compared with 62% of men, revealing a 20-percentage-point gender gap in commuting distances. The disparity raises questions about women’s access to jobs, transport affordability, safety and unpaid care responsibilities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 4:35 AM IST
India's gender commute gap: Why fewer working women travel beyond 1 kmIndia’s gender commute gap: Key findings Indicator Working women Working men Workers commuting more than 1 km 42% 62% Gender gap - 20 percentage points

Only 42% of working women in India travel more than 1 km to work, compared with 62% of men, highlighting a significant gender gap in commuting distances. The findings from the National Statistics Office’s first-ever National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) raise questions about women’s access to employment opportunities and the constraints that may shape their daily mobility.

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The survey, which covered more than 20 lakh people between July 2025 and June 2026, provides a nationwide picture of how Indians travel. While the figures establish a clear difference between men and women, they do not by themselves explain whether the gap stems from household responsibilities, safety concerns, transport costs or the availability of jobs closer to home.

A significant divide in commuting distances

The survey found that 62% of working men travel more than 1 km to their workplace, against 42% of working women. This 20-percentage-point gap suggests that men and women experience different patterns of workforce mobility.

However, commuting distance is only one measure of mobility. A shorter journey could reflect convenient access to a workplace, but it could also indicate that employment options are limited by geography, affordability or household circumstances. Establishing which factors matter most would require further data on wages, occupations, working hours and reasons for choosing particular jobs.

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India’s gender commute gap: Key findings

Indicator

Working women

Working men

Workers commuting more than 1 km

42%

62%

Gender gap

-

20 percentage points

Transport costs and access to better jobs

India’s broader commuting patterns offer important context. Two-wheelers account for 42.6% of primary commuting modes, while walking represents 28.3%. Buses account for 6.7% and rail-based transport, including metro services, for just 2.1% nationally.

This reliance on personal and non-motorised transport raises questions about the cost of accessing employment beyond residential neighbourhoods. For workers on tight budgets, longer journeys can mean higher spending on fuel or fares and additional time spent travelling.

If affordable and reliable public transport is unavailable, some workers may find distant employment impractical. For women, the interaction between transport availability, household responsibilities and workplace location warrants closer investigation. The survey figures, however, do not establish that these factors are responsible for the observed gender gap.

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Safety and unpaid care responsibilities under scrutiny

Safety concerns and unpaid care work are also potential factors shaping women’s commuting choices. Responsibilities such as childcare and caring for older family members can influence the distance and duration of journeys that workers can accommodate. Concerns about travelling early, late or through poorly connected areas may also affect decisions.

Yet these remain questions for further research rather than conclusions drawn directly from the reported statistics. Understanding the gap requires examining not just how far women travel, but also the jobs available to them, their earnings and the constraints they face when choosing employment.

Why the distance matters

The policy challenge is to ensure that commuting patterns reflect genuine choice rather than restricted opportunity. Affordable public transport, safer last-mile connectivity and better access to employment centres could help broaden workers’ options.

The 20-percentage-point difference is a starting point, not a complete explanation. Measuring gender equality in workforce mobility requires looking beyond kilometres travelled to whether women can access the jobs, incomes and career opportunities they want.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 4:35 AM IST
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