India's gender commute gap: Why fewer working women travel beyond 1 km

A significant divide in commuting distances

The survey found that 62% of working men travel more than 1 km to their workplace, against 42% of working women. This 20-percentage-point gap suggests that men and women experience different patterns of workforce mobility.

However, commuting distance is only one measure of mobility. A shorter journey could reflect convenient access to a workplace, but it could also indicate that employment options are limited by geography, affordability or household circumstances. Establishing which factors matter most would require further data on wages, occupations, working hours and reasons for choosing particular jobs.

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India’s gender commute gap: Key findings

Indicator Working women Working men Workers commuting more than 1 km 42% 62% Gender gap - 20 percentage points

Transport costs and access to better jobs

India’s broader commuting patterns offer important context. Two-wheelers account for 42.6% of primary commuting modes, while walking represents 28.3%. Buses account for 6.7% and rail-based transport, including metro services, for just 2.1% nationally.

This reliance on personal and non-motorised transport raises questions about the cost of accessing employment beyond residential neighbourhoods. For workers on tight budgets, longer journeys can mean higher spending on fuel or fares and additional time spent travelling.

If affordable and reliable public transport is unavailable, some workers may find distant employment impractical. For women, the interaction between transport availability, household responsibilities and workplace location warrants closer investigation. The survey figures, however, do not establish that these factors are responsible for the observed gender gap.

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Safety and unpaid care responsibilities under scrutiny

Safety concerns and unpaid care work are also potential factors shaping women’s commuting choices. Responsibilities such as childcare and caring for older family members can influence the distance and duration of journeys that workers can accommodate. Concerns about travelling early, late or through poorly connected areas may also affect decisions.

Yet these remain questions for further research rather than conclusions drawn directly from the reported statistics. Understanding the gap requires examining not just how far women travel, but also the jobs available to them, their earnings and the constraints they face when choosing employment.

Why the distance matters

The policy challenge is to ensure that commuting patterns reflect genuine choice rather than restricted opportunity. Affordable public transport, safer last-mile connectivity and better access to employment centres could help broaden workers’ options.

The 20-percentage-point difference is a starting point, not a complete explanation. Measuring gender equality in workforce mobility requires looking beyond kilometres travelled to whether women can access the jobs, incomes and career opportunities they want.