'Is this how you are going to uphold the Constitution?': KTR lashes out at Rahul Gandhi after 6 BRS MLCs defect

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao lashed out at Rahul Gandhi after six of BRS MLCs switched to the Congress late Thursday night.



Sharing an image of Congress’s Lok Sabha election manifesto, which promises to amend the Tenth Schedule to automatically disqualify MPs and MLAs who defect, Rama Rao questioned on X, "BRS MP Keshava Rao resigned after joining Congress. Welcome his decision. What about the BRS MLA who defected and contested Lok Sabha on Congress ticket? What about half a dozen other BRS MLAs who defected to Congress?”

BRS has been grappling with desertions, particularly since its defeat in last year’s assembly polls, with several leaders abandoning ship.

Currently, the Telangana Legislative Council lists BRS with 25 members and Congress with four. With four nominated MLCs, two from AIMIM, and one each from BJP, PRTU, and one independent MLC, two seats remain vacant in the 40-member house. However, with the new defections, Congress’s strength is poised to rise to 10 in the council.

This wave of defections comes at a critical juncture as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, also the Telangana Congress president, is in Delhi discussing Cabinet expansion and his successor for the state chief’s post. He is expected to consult with the AICC leadership on.

Reports suggest that Reddy might be trying to "solidify" his base within the party by absorbing BRS leaders before stepping down as Telangana Congress chief.



In last year’s elections, BRS secured 39 of the 119 Assembly seats, while Congress clinched 64. The death of BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident and Congress's subsequent win in the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll have bolstered Congress's strength to 65 seats.

