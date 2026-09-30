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Jaipur fake Apple support scam: 14 arrested for targeting US citizens; 24 phones, 13 laptops seized

Jaipur fake Apple support scam: 14 arrested for targeting US citizens; 24 phones, 13 laptops seized

The operation was carried out jointly by the Cyber Crime Unit, Jaipur West Police and the District Special Team (DST) in the Vidyadhar Nagar police station area

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 9:37 PM IST
Jaipur fake Apple support scam: 14 arrested for targeting US citizens; 24 phones, 13 laptops seizedInternational cyber fraud network operating from Jaipur has been busted, with police arresting 14 people

A suspected international cyber fraud network operating from Jaipur has been busted, with police arresting 14 people for allegedly running a fake call centre that posed as Apple Customer Support and targeted residents in the United States.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Cyber Crime Unit, Jaipur West Police and the District Special Team (DST) in the Vidyadhar Nagar police station area.

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According to police, the accused were allegedly running the illegal call centre from a flat, where they impersonated employees of Apple Customer Support and Technical Support.

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Fake messages used to trick US residents

Investigators said the accused allegedly sent fraudulent SMSes and messages to US citizens, claiming that charges related to Apple products or services had been approved.

The messages reportedly mentioned amounts of US$399, US$499 and US$699, creating the impression that a payment had either been made or was about to be deducted.

Police suspect that the accused used these fake notifications to make victims believe that their Apple accounts or devices had been compromised or that an unauthorised transaction had taken place. The alleged fraud was then carried out by deceiving victims under the guise of resolving these supposed charges.

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24 mobile phones, 13 laptops recovered

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of electronic equipment allegedly used to operate the fraudulent call centre.

The seized items include 24 mobile phones, 13 laptops, routers, SIM cards, chargers and extension cords, among other material.

The electronic devices are expected to form an important part of the ongoing investigation as police examine the communication channels, identities of potential victims and financial transactions associated with the operation.

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Police probe international cyber fraud network

According to Aditya Punia, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Unit, information about the suspected fake call centre was gathered as part of an ongoing campaign against cyber fraud.

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Following the initial intelligence, a joint team comprising the Cyber Crime Unit, Jaipur West Police and DST conducted the raid and arrested the 14 accused.

Police are now investigating the wider network behind the operation, including how many people in the US may have been contacted and whether the group was connected to other cyber fraud networks.

Investigators are also examining the alleged flow of defrauded money and the role played by each of the arrested individuals.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 9:37 PM IST
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