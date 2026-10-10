Jantar Mantar protest today: CJP demands Dhruv Rathee's immediate release, issues 12-point briefing to protestors

Earlier in the day, the party claimed that the Delhi Police has detained Dhruv Rathee from his Gurugram residence. It added that around 50 police personnel arrived at the YouTuber's residence in civilian attire.

In another post, the CJP wrote, "Dhruv Rathee has been detained. The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!"

Rathee came to take part in the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

CJP's 12-point diktat to protestors

Moreover, the Cockroach Janta Party issued a 12-point briefing for protestors, urging them to maintain peace, avoid violence and protect public and private property at all times today.

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In its advisory, the CJP urged protestors to not carry weapons or dangerous objects, and get into physical confrontations. Demonstrators have also been instructed to ensure that ambulances and emergency vehicles face no disruptions.

Protestors must not threaten personnel or attempt to forcibly break through or jump over police barricades. It further called on the protestors to verify information before sharing it, document incidents responsibly, and help fellow participants reach safety if tensions come to a head.

The CJP further advised protestors to carry essential information, necessary medicine and charged phones, while following instructions during police interactions.

“No individual can be allowed to hijack a peaceful protest. Our conduct must reflect our cause,” the party said in its briefing, reiterating its call for peaceful protest, constitutional rights and responsible citizenship.

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Dipke lands in Delhi, dares govt to arrest or detain him

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's flight has landed in Delhi amid the Jantar Mantar protest. Before landing in Delhi, he challenged the government to arrest or detain him upon his arrival in the national capital. He vowed to continue fighting for free and fair elections.

“If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA — go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy,” Dipke said in Mumbai before travelling to Delhi.

He also accused the government of stopping young people and citizens from participating in the protest. Dipke further slammed the disruptions to transport services, internet restrictions, and police visits to residents' homes ahead of the agitation.

“Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do,” he said.

Heightened security at border areas

Heavy security deployment could also be seen at the Apsara Border and drones are being used to monitor the situation and maintain strict vigilance.

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Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said police were checking vehicles at designated times, patrolling sensitive areas and urging people to avoid the protest site, warning of legal action. Delhi Police is coordinating with UP Police, which has set up border pickets and vehicle checks. Drones, CCTV cameras and body cameras are being used to monitor the situation and record activity.