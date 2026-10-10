Let them arrest me’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of Delhi agitation; INDIA bloc divided

The CJP has called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the ongoing electoral-roll revision exercise. The protest comes amid extensive security arrangements across Delhi, with restrictions and surveillance measures reported at several locations.

Questioning the scale of the security deployment, Dipke accused the government of attempting to prevent young people and citizens from participating in the agitation. He also criticised reported disruptions to transport services, internet restrictions and police visits to residents’ homes ahead of the protest.

“Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do,” he said.

Dipke alleged that the government feared public backlash over electoral issues and accused it of using official machinery to discourage participation. These were allegations made by the CJP founder and could not be independently established from the information available.

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#WATCH | Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation's youth and its people. What was the need to shut down all railway services? What was the need to halt all metro operations? They have cut off the internet and blocked the roads. They have brought the Army from J&K and deployed it in Delhi. They have summoned CRPF forces from Naxal-affected areas and deployed them in Delhi. Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country? Is Gyanesh Kumar so dear to them that they would unleash their police and army forces upon their own citizens?..." He adds, "PM Modi is afraid; he fears that the people of this country will not vote for him after this. That is why, simply to cling to power, they are picking people up from trains. Announcements are being made in societies warning people not to join the protests. The Delhi Police is visiting homes, telling people not to participate in protests. But why shouldn't we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do. When asked if he will be arrested upon reaching Delhi airport, he says, "If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA—go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy." — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

INDIA bloc divided over CJP agitation

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Meanwhile, the Congress and several INDIA bloc allies have adopted different approaches towards the CJP-led agitation, despite sharing demands concerning the chief election commissioner and the electoral-roll revision exercise.

The Congress has decided not to participate in the CJP protest, citing its own nationwide agitation demanding Kumar’s resignation and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. An All India Congress Committee functionary told The Economic Times that the party would strengthen its independent campaign.

The Congress has planned a ‘jan andolan’ mobilisation in Delhi on October 12 and has urged its allies to join. Rahul Gandhi is also continuing his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ outreach programme aimed at students.

Several other INDIA bloc parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP, have extended support to the CJP agitation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut backed the protest, while CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said Left parties, youth and student organisations would join the mobilisation.

The differences have also led the INDIA bloc to avoid a joint protest by its MPs over the weekend, exposing contrasting strategies within the opposition as the agitation gathers momentum.