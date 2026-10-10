Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Let them arrest me’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of Delhi agitation; INDIA bloc divided

Let them arrest me’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of Delhi agitation; INDIA bloc divided

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has dared the government to arrest him ahead of the party’s proposed Delhi agitation, vowing to continue fighting for free and fair elections and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 9:55 AM IST
Let them arrest me’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of Delhi agitation; INDIA bloc dividedThe CJP has called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the ongoing electoral-roll revision exercise.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday challenged the government to arrest or detain him upon his arrival in Delhi, vowing to continue fighting for free and fair elections amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the party’s proposed agitation.

“If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA — go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy,” Dipke said in Mumbai before travelling to Delhi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The CJP has called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the ongoing electoral-roll revision exercise. The protest comes amid extensive security arrangements across Delhi, with restrictions and surveillance measures reported at several locations.

Questioning the scale of the security deployment, Dipke accused the government of attempting to prevent young people and citizens from participating in the agitation. He also criticised reported disruptions to transport services, internet restrictions and police visits to residents’ homes ahead of the protest.

“Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do,” he said.

Dipke alleged that the government feared public backlash over electoral issues and accused it of using official machinery to discourage participation. These were allegations made by the CJP founder and could not be independently established from the information available.

Advertisement

INDIA bloc divided over CJP agitation

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress and several INDIA bloc allies have adopted different approaches towards the CJP-led agitation, despite sharing demands concerning the chief election commissioner and the electoral-roll revision exercise.

The Congress has decided not to participate in the CJP protest, citing its own nationwide agitation demanding Kumar’s resignation and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. An All India Congress Committee functionary told The Economic Times that the party would strengthen its independent campaign.

The Congress has planned a ‘jan andolan’ mobilisation in Delhi on October 12 and has urged its allies to join. Rahul Gandhi is also continuing his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ outreach programme aimed at students.

Several other INDIA bloc parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP, have extended support to the CJP agitation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut backed the protest, while CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said Left parties, youth and student organisations would join the mobilisation.

The differences have also led the INDIA bloc to avoid a joint protest by its MPs over the weekend, exposing contrasting strategies within the opposition as the agitation gathers momentum.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more