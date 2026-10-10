Delhi on alert ahead of CJP protest: Traffic curbs, metro disruptions, internet restrictions imposed

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters of possible congestion at key intersections and major road stretches. Meanwhile, restrictions affecting metro services, railway connectivity and mobile internet access have also been reported ahead of the planned demonstration.

READ THIS: Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar

Delhi traffic advisory: Restrictions from 6 am

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented from 6 am on October 10, depending on the prevailing situation. Commuters travelling towards central Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time.

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Several major roads, intersections and roundabouts could experience congestion. These include the Shankar Road–Vande Mataram Marg T-point, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Mandi House, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and stretches around Connaught Place.

Other potentially affected locations include Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, Jai Singh Road, Patel Chowk, Gole Dak Khana, Windsor Place, Lodhi Road flyover, Sardar Patel Marg and the areas around RML Hospital and Rail Bhawan.

The traffic police have advised people to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and use alternative routes wherever possible. Those heading to railway stations, interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport should leave early to account for possible delays. Restrictions may be adjusted according to ground conditions.

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Metro stations, railway services may face disruption

The traffic advisory comes alongside reported restrictions on Delhi Metro services around the protest. Commuters have been advised to check the latest official announcements regarding station closures and service changes before travelling.

Indian Railways has also announced cancellations affecting certain trains travelling to Delhi. Passengers should check their train numbers, journey dates and alternative travel arrangements before leaving for the station.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways cancels trains to Delhi: Check affected routes, travel dates and alternatives

Mobile internet restrictions ahead of rally

Authorities have also announced a 24-hour mobile internet suspension in 4 k.m areas covered by the order ahead of the CJP rally in Jantar Mantar. The measure could affect mobile data connectivity and access to online services for people in the affected areas.

What commuters should do?

Delhi residents and visitors should monitor official updates from the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Indian Railways before beginning their journeys. Travellers should keep extra time for road travel, confirm train status and make alternative arrangements where necessary.