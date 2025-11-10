Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to be dismantled to make way for 102-acre sports city, say sources

Plans are underway to dismantle Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to make room for a 102-acre Sports City, Sports Ministry sources told India Today on Monday. The redevelopment forms part of India’s strategy to modernise its sports infrastructure as the country bids to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The removal of the existing stadium will clear the way for the development of world-class sporting facilities intended to boost both elite and grassroots athletic performance. While the project is in its early stages, officials are conducting studies to determine the best approach for the new complex, drawing on models from countries such as Qatar and Australia.

The proposed Sports City is expected to feature upgraded training centres, improved competition venues, and high-performance facilities for athletes, all designed to meet international standards. This project, if approved in its current form, would represent one of the largest and most ambitious upgrades to sports infrastructure ever undertaken in India, as per the sources.

The expansion aims to provide Indian athletes with access to facilities comparable to those seen at major international venues, positioning the country as a stronger contender for global sporting events.

Officials have reported that there is no fixed timeline for the start of construction. Redevelopment is contingent upon completing ongoing assessments and finalising the master plan. The current phase involves evaluating international sports infrastructure models to identify best practices suitable for the local context. Once approved, construction will proceed in accordance with the recommendations of these studies.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, originally built for the 1982 Asian Games and subsequently renovated ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has long served as a central venue for major sporting, cultural, and national events. With a seating capacity of nearly 60,000, it has hosted athletics competitions, football matches, large concerts, and national ceremonies, including significant annual occasions.

Most recently, the stadium was the venue for the World Para Athletics Championships, for which a new mondo track was installed at a cost of up to Rs 30 crore. The site has also been the base for the national athletics team, underscoring its role in India’s sporting landscape for over 40 years.