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Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘Money is like manure. It stinks when you pile it; it grows when you spread it’

Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘Money is like manure. It stinks when you pile it; it grows when you spread it’

JRD Tata was a legendary stickler for perfection. He believed that building a world-class enterprise could not be accomplished overnight or through superficial methods. He believed that productivity must be built "step by step," resisting shortcuts in favour of systematic long-term growth.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘Money is like manure. It stinks when you pile it; it grows when you spread it’JRD Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

“Money is like manure. It stinks when you pile it; it grows when you spread it,” a quote by JRD Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

Hoarding wealth is useless and harmful, while investing or sharing it creates growth and helps society. Like farm manure that nourishes crops only when spread out instead of left in a smelly pile, money must circulate to bring true value, according to JRD Tata.

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Who was JRD Tata?

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (July 29, 1904-November 29, 1993) was a French-born Indian industrialist, philanthropist, aviator and former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata was an Indian businessman and aviation pioneer who created India’s first airline and oversaw the dramatic expansion of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial empire.

Tata surrendered his French citizenship in 1929, and that same year, he became one of the first Indians to gain a commercial pilot’s license. In 1932, Tata established Tata Air Mail, a courier service connecting Karachi, Ahmedabad, Bombay, and Madras (now Chennai).

In 1938, when Tata took charge as chairman of the Tata Group, he was, at age 34, the youngest member of the Tata Sons board. He rebranded his airmail service as Tata Airlines, making it India’s first domestic carrier, and in 1946, he changed the rapidly growing company’s name to Air India.

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Over the next half-century, Tata strengthened existing businesses such as steel, power, and hotels and drove the group to diversify its interests to include chemicals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and information technology.

When was this quote said by JRD Tata?   

He used this specific analogy repeatedly in conversations, letters, and internal company meetings to explain the Tata Group's core philosophy of corporate social responsibility, philanthropy, and wealth distribution.

What does this quote mean?

JRD Tata believes that when you pile manure up in one massive heap, it creates an unbearable stench and serves absolutely no purpose. In the same way, when a person or a company hoards money just to watch the numbers grow, that wealth becomes completely stagnant.

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It does not create new jobs, it does not build communities, and it often leads to greed or corruption. Wealth that sits idle is ultimately wasted potential.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 9, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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