Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘Money is like manure. It stinks when you pile it; it grows when you spread it’

Who was JRD Tata?

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (July 29, 1904-November 29, 1993) was a French-born Indian industrialist, philanthropist, aviator and former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata was an Indian businessman and aviation pioneer who created India’s first airline and oversaw the dramatic expansion of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial empire.

Tata surrendered his French citizenship in 1929, and that same year, he became one of the first Indians to gain a commercial pilot’s license. In 1932, Tata established Tata Air Mail, a courier service connecting Karachi, Ahmedabad, Bombay, and Madras (now Chennai).

In 1938, when Tata took charge as chairman of the Tata Group, he was, at age 34, the youngest member of the Tata Sons board. He rebranded his airmail service as Tata Airlines, making it India’s first domestic carrier, and in 1946, he changed the rapidly growing company’s name to Air India.

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Over the next half-century, Tata strengthened existing businesses such as steel, power, and hotels and drove the group to diversify its interests to include chemicals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and information technology.

When was this quote said by JRD Tata?

He used this specific analogy repeatedly in conversations, letters, and internal company meetings to explain the Tata Group's core philosophy of corporate social responsibility, philanthropy, and wealth distribution.

What does this quote mean?

JRD Tata believes that when you pile manure up in one massive heap, it creates an unbearable stench and serves absolutely no purpose. In the same way, when a person or a company hoards money just to watch the numbers grow, that wealth becomes completely stagnant.

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It does not create new jobs, it does not build communities, and it often leads to greed or corruption. Wealth that sits idle is ultimately wasted potential.