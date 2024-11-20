Jharkhand Assembly Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA set to comfortably win Jharkhand, say 3 exit polls data

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears poised for a significant victory in Jharkhand, potentially dealing a setback to Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). At least three exit polls suggest a strong performance by the NDA, with results set to be declared on November 23.

According to the Matrize exit poll, the NDA is projected to secure between 42 and 47 seats, leaving the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance trailing with 25-30 seats, while smaller parties and independents may claim 1-4 seats. Similarly, the Times Now survey estimates the BJP's tally at 40-44 seats, with the opposition coalition projected to win 30-40. Meanwhile, the People’s Pulse poll gives the NDA an even greater edge, predicting 44-53 seats for the alliance and 25-37 seats for the JMM-led coalition. Other candidates are expected to secure 5-9 seats.

If these projections hold, the BJP would regain significant ground in Jharkhand, reshaping the state's political landscape and challenging Hemant Soren’s leadership.