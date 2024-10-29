JLN stadium in shambles after Diljit Dosanjh's concert, Delhi-based runner says 'athletes have been shown their aukat'

The Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi was left in a shambles after Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, which held from October 26-27. Garbage and beer bottles strewn the stadium and the tracks were also found littered with broken equipment.

A Delhi-based middle distance runner, named Beant Singh, shared a video of the stadium on Instagram with the caption: "Jo nuksan hua hai bacho ka vo to bache khud paise ikatthe karke samaan leke aate hain practice ke liye (sic)."

Singh said in the video that this is where athletes train but people had alcohol, danced and partied. He added that due to this, the stadium will remain closed for around 10 days and claimed that equipments such as hurdles have been broken.

Beant Singh won a silver and a bronze in the 2014 and 2018 National Open Championships respectively.

In an interview with India Today, Singh said that he has no complaints against the singer but against the organisers who kept the stadium closed for training since 7 days before the concert.

"Indian athletes have been shown their level (aukat). Budding athletes practice here but people had alcohol, danced and partied at this place. Due to this, the stadium will remain closed for 10 days. The athletics equipment like the hurdles have been broken and thrown here and there," the Delhi-based middle distance runner said.

He also said that this incident points towards the disrespect and the lack of support towards athletes in India. Furthermore, he said in a rather anguished tone that there will be 'geniuses' who will say that India does not get medals in Olympics.

Soon after criticism, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sprung into action and said the stadium's Main Arena will be in top shape before the Indian Super League (ISL) Match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31.

“The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Main Arena will be in top shape to host the Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024 (Thursday). The turf has been restored to match playing condition before the Diwali game,” the SAI stated along with pictures of the restored venue.

The SAI also mentioned that its contract with the concert organisers was very clear -- the stadium would be returned to the body in the "same condition that it was handed over to them."

"The organisers of Diljit Dosanjh's concert had booked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium till October 28, 2024 for cleaning at full rental charges," it stated.

(With PTI inputs)