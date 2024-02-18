JP Nadda to continue as BJP National President till June 2024, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda's tenure has been extended for four months till June 2024. The decision was approved by the party's national council on Sunday.

Nadda has also been given the authority to make important decisions independently, which will be subject to later approval by the saffron party's parliamentary board. JP Nadda took charge as the BJP working president in 2019 when Amit Shah became a Union Home Minister. In 2020, JP Nadda took up the full-time party presidency.

Amit Shah on JP Nadda

While announcing JP Nadda's extension, Amit Shah attributed his leadership to the party's high strike rate in Bihar and NDA's stellar electoral victories in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

"Under Nadda's leadership, we had the highest strike rate in Bihar. The NDA won a majority in Maharashtra, won in Uttar Pradesh and our numbers increased in West Bengal. We also registered a landslide victory in Gujarat," Shah said.

Nadda reaffirms PM Modi's 400-seat clarion call

Nadda on Saturday reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 400 seat clarion call. The BJP president said he has a "firm belief in the strengths and capabilities" of party workers as he called on party members to ensure they win more than 370 seats.

"I have a firm belief in the strengths and capabilities of our karyakartas. We have to make our booths stronger and stronger. We must put all our energies into ensuring that we cross 370 seats and the NDA crosses 400," Nadda said.

JP Nadda nominated to Rajya Sabha

JP Nadda's extension as BJP national president comes days after he, alongwith Ashok Chavan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and L Murugan were nominated to the Rajya Sabha on February 15.

JP Nadda was nominated from Gujarat as the BJP dropped Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, who won the 2018 election from the state. Rupala and Mandaviya are likely to be fielded for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The party has also fielded Jashvantsinh Parmar, Mayank Nayak and diamond baron Govind Dholakia from Gujarat. Many senior BJP leaders and outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs, including Union Ministers such as Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, have not been renominated for the Rajya Sabha elections as several of them may fight the Lok Sabha elections.

