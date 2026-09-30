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‘Just give me a sample’: Chinese trader explains why Indian clients frustrate him

‘Just give me a sample’: Chinese trader explains why Indian clients frustrate him

Chen said that some Indian buyers are difficult to work with because of intense price negotiations and concerns over fraudulent business enquiries.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 2:52 PM IST
‘Just give me a sample’: Chinese trader explains why Indian clients frustrate himChinese Trader Says Indian Clients Are ‘Difficult’ To Work With

A Chinese electronics trader’s comments about doing business with Indian clients have triggered a debate online. Jay Chen, who describes himself as working in global sourcing and electronic components, discussed his experience in a video shared on Instagram.

Chen said that some Indian buyers are difficult to work with because of intense price negotiations and concerns over fraudulent business enquiries. His remarks drew mixed reactions from Indian users, who debated whether these practices reflect the realities of a competitive market or indicate deeper trust issues in international trade.

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‘Your Price Is Too High’

According to Chen, one of the main challenges is the emphasis some Indian buyers place on pricing. He claimed that prospective customers often respond to quotations by saying the price is too high and asking for product samples before placing an order.

“The first is maybe most Indian clients will say, ‘Just give me a sample, and your price is too high,’” Chen said in the video.

Price negotiations and sample requests are common in cross-border sourcing, particularly when buyers are comparing suppliers, checking product quality or assessing whether a manufacturer can meet their requirements. However, Chen suggested that repeated negotiations can make the process difficult for sellers.

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Trader Raises Scam Concerns

Chen also made a more controversial claim about trust. “The second is that maybe there are so many Indian clients who are scammers,” he said, while discussing why some sellers may hesitate to work with Indian buyers.

The remark prompted criticism from some social media users, who argued that allegations against an entire group of customers were unfair and lacked context. Others said that both buyers and sellers need to carry out due diligence before entering into international transactions.

Users Point To Quality Checks

Several commenters defended Indian buyers, saying that negotiating prices is understandable in a price-sensitive and highly competitive market. One user wrote, “Indian clients are harder because they are smarter.”

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Some users also alleged that "Many Chinese sellers provide good samples themselves, but later send low quality substandard products and take advantage of innocent buyers". Others said buyers often request samples, factory visits and extended testing to reduce the risk of receiving substandard goods.

ALSO READ: Meet Ramdulal Deb: The Bengali trader who shaped US-India commerce in 18th century

Despite his criticism, Chen reportedly credited an Indian customer with placing his first overseas order and helping him begin his international business.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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