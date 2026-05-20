Karnataka bus strike today. What commuters should know, workers' demands and more

People across Karnataka may face travel disruption today as employees of the state-run bus corporations have threatened to launch an indefinite strike over salary and allowance-related demands.

The proposed strike could affect thousands of daily commuters, especially in Bengaluru and other major districts, if last-minute talks with the government fail.

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Employees from these four state-run transport corporations are expected to participate in the strike proposed by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), according to a report by PTI.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation

Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation

The primary demand of the unions is a 25 per cent salary hike for employees with retrospective effect from January 2024.

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Talks held ahead of proposed strike

With the strike deadline approaching, negotiations were held at the Labour Commissioner’s office on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Joint Action Committee member Vijay Bhaskar said there may be another round of discussions with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and possibly even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

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“Let’s see what happens,” he said.

“We explained the developments so far in the meeting. The management also reiterated its stand. It requested that the strike be postponed, considering ongoing examinations, and suggested deferring it until May 25, the date fixed for the next meeting. We did not accept this and rejected it categorically,” he said.

He added that the strike was not sudden and that due notice had been given as per rules.

“There is still time until May 20. We are ready. The government should call a meeting at the level of the transport minister and the CM and resolve the demands amicably so that the strike can be avoided. If the government tries to delay or postpone discussions, we will not accept it,” he said.

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What are the workers demanding?

The unions have rejected the government’s offer of a 12.5 per cent salary hike effective from April 2025 and are demanding a 25 per cent increase with effect from January 1, 2024.

They have also sought full arrears settlement. While the government has reportedly agreed to pay arrears for 26 months, the employees are demanding payment for the full 38 months amounting to Rs 1,272 crore in a single instalment.

Apart from this, the workers are seeking a merger of 31 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) into the basic pay structure, along with an increase in daily bata and other allowances.

Responding to questions about a Public Interest Litigation filed in the High Court against the proposed strike, Vijay Bhaskar said, “We will deal with it legally in court.”

KSRTC warns employees against participating

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Akram Pasha directed employees of the state-run transport corporations not to participate in the proposed strike.

In a circular issued to senior and divisional controlling officers, he warned of “no work, no pay” and disciplinary action against employees who remain absent from duty.

The circular stated that the proposed strike called by the Joint Action Committee of labour organisations was not permissible under legal provisions governing essential public utility services.

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According to the circular, the Karnataka government has brought the services of the state road transport corporations under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act.