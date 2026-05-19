'Humare baare mein kaun sochta hai': Rapido driver's reply to woman who offers him soft drink goes viral

A post about a brief interaction between a Rapido rider and her driver has caught attention online, with many social media users saying it highlighted how small acts of kindness can deeply affect people working long hours in difficult conditions.

The post was shared on X, who wrote that she had been chatting with her Rapido driver during the ride when he mentioned how exhausting the heat had become lately.

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“Rapido wale bhaiya and I were having a little chat on the way and he mentioned how unbearably hot it’s been lately. When I got off, I told him to take care of himself, offered him the soft drink I had with me, and asked him to stay hydrated. /1,” she wrote.

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In a follow-up post, she added that the driver became emotional after the gesture and responded by saying, “humare baare mein toh kaun hi sochta hai”.

Rapido wale bhaiya and I were having a little chat on the way and he mentioned how unbearably hot it’s been lately. When I got off, I told him to take care of himself, offered him the soft drink I had with me, and asked him to stay hydrated. /1 — Nietzsche ki beti (@chiggiiiii) May 18, 2026

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Reflecting on the interaction, she wrote, “I often think about how the smallest gestures of kindness go such a long way. It just made me realise that the world would be such a better place if we were a little kinder to people more often.”

The exchange resonated with many users online, several of whom said kindness towards workers in everyday life has become increasingly rare.

“Logone se kind rehna bohot underrated ho gya h aaj kal, sahi kiya apne,” one user wrote.

Second user commented, “So sweet, really appreciate it.”

A third user noted, “humanity isn't dead”.

Fourth user jokingly said."rapido wale bhi has more female interaction than me".