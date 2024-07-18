'Be ready to face anger of Kannadigas': BY Raghavendra attacks Sidda govt on proposed private jobs quota

BJP state president BY Raghavendra on Thursday warned the government of ramifications if it fails to table the bill which mandates reservations for Kannadigas in private sector jobs in the ongoing Assembly session. The Siddaramaiah government cleared the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 on Monday.

The bill, however, was put on hold on Wednesday night after industry veterans condemned it. Siddaramaiah said that the bill is still in the preparation stage, while adding that a final decision will be made in the next Cabinet meeting.

Raghavendra, who is an MLA from Shikaripura, questioned the Sidda government in a post on X on its intentions behind bringing the bill and then holding it back later.

"Why did you bring the bill to give employment to the Kannadigas? Why did you hold it back? Why mess with the lives of Kannadigas? Do you need Kannadigas to insult?"

He further challenged the government to present the job reservation bill for Kannadigas, which aims to provide employment to the local population.

"Let the government present the job reservation bill for Kannadigas, which has given hope to lakhs of unemployed people in rural areas who were deprived of job opportunities despite their qualifications, in the current session, or else be ready to face the anger of Kannadigas," he further wrote in his post on X.

He alleged that the anti-Karnataka lobby prevailed over the CM and forced him to take a 'U-turn' three times within a day.

"Fearing the split in the INDI Alliance, Delhi's big 'hand' must have tied the hands of the chief minister, otherwise how can he take an escapist decision to sideline the bill that will improve the lives of Kannadigas?" the BJP state president said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said on holding the draft bill that the government is committed to providing more jobs locally and ensuring that Karnataka delivers a global workforce.