KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS for allegations against party members

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was suspended from the party on Tuesday, a day after she made serious allegations against her cousins, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao.

The suspension was decided by KCR, her father and party president, who stated that her recent remarks and actions were against the party's policies and principles.

Just a day before her suspension, Kavitha had caused a stir within the BRS by blaming party members for harming KCR’s image. She accused senior leader T Harish Rao and ex-MP Megha Krishna Reddy of labelling her father with corruption charges. She also alleged conspiracies by Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar to sideline her.

On August 22, Kavitha was removed as honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) while she was abroad. She claimed that party insiders plotted against her and described her removal as politically motivated. She said the election was conducted at the party office without her knowledge and may have violated labour laws.

Kavitha said she faced hostility for questioning the party’s internal functioning. She referred to a leaked letter she wrote to her father after the BRS’s silver jubilee meeting as a cause for the backlash. In the letter, she expressed disappointment that KCR spoke for only two minutes and did not strongly oppose the BJP, despite her personal suffering due to the party.

She publicly questioned who leaked the letter and accused insiders of weakening the party. Kavitha said she had written many letters and asked what was wrong in doing so. She alleged that instead of investigating the leak, the leadership targeted her. She also claimed that false information was spread in KCR’s name and warned of attempts to merge the BRS with the BJP, a move she opposed even while in jail.