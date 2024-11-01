'Kept me in the dark': Zeeshan Siddique on MVA fielding Uddhav Thackeray's nephew in Bandra East

Son of slain former Maharashtra minister Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) days after Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai from Bandra East. In a recent interview, Siddique claimed that MVA leaders came to his house and told him that they were with him and his father's legacy.

"They said that as a mark of respect, they would let me contest unopposed. They came with the proposal, but then kept me in the dark," Siddique said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Siddique, who was previously with the Congress, claims that he was shell shocked when Sardesai's name was announced.

"The MVA have always been hypocrites and it's nothing new for them to act like this. I just felt hurt that at a time like this, in a time of grief, they tried to play with my feelings."

Commenting on his decision to leave the Congress and join the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, Zeeshan said that he was unhappy about the way Congress treated him.

He also mentioned that the grand old party wanted him to contest from Versova or Byculla but he said no as he had put in his time and efforts in Bandra East. Siddique added that during MVA rule, Shiv Sena (UBT) "kept torturing" him by not giving him funds to work for his constituency.

Zeeshan Siddique also expressed confidence that the people of Bandra East will vote for him because of the work he has done so far, while adding they have seen the sacrifices made by his family.

"I will definitely win by a record margin of votes," he said. Siddique, who was previously the Mumbai Youth Congress president, joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP in October this month. Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 while celebrating near his son's office in Mumbai.

Zeeshan also addressed news reports suggesting that sympathy factor will benefit him in this election.

"My father always lived his life like a lion. And I have his blood running through my veins. I have to continue the fight that he did. He fought for houses for the poor. He fought for their rights. And that is the fight that I need to take forward," he mentioned.